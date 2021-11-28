Safe on the Web – That’s What the Science Says

More and more activities in our daily life are turning to the internet these days. As a result, our attack surface for hackers and scammers increases. The basic advice and etiquette that we can use to ensure good protection seems to be slipping away. In this article, we will look at how to ensure strong protection.

Make updates quickly

Not many of us particularly enjoy computer updates. After all, this is just a delay in the daily routine that can be very annoying. But in terms of our security, such an update performs a central function. Because this enables the system to adapt to the changing dangers of the World Wide Web.

So what happens if we put the update on the back burner? During this period, we are significantly more vulnerable to current malware. If an update is announced to us, we should not hesitate at all, but rather go directly to the installation. This applies not only to individual programs, such as the browser. Regular updates of the entire operating system are even more important.

Choose secure passwords

How do we protect an individual account from third party access? Password plays an important role in this context. This way we ensure that only we can access the content. However, for scammers, it is no problem to guess a very simple password that still contains a few numbers. Instead, we must always include letters and numbers to ensure a high level of security.

A common argument against complex passwords has to do with retention. Complex sequences, for that statement, can only finally be memorized with difficulty. Typing the password, in turn, makes it less secure. But also in this way there are suitable software solutions whose services can be used. This includes, for example Password managerIt can also be found on this page. This tool provides the ability to generate highly secure passwords and then easily recover them when necessary.

Avoid suspicious websites

What are the risks associated with surfing the Internet? In the end, the crucial question here is which pages we’re doing this on. Well-known platforms, for which there are a lot of beta values, do not represent any greater risk, the situation is different for those sites that do not just look questionable to us personally. In addition, the browser may tell us that the page does not contain the necessary SSL Technology encrypted.

If visiting these pages can be avoided, it is better to distance ourselves from them immediately. Unwanted download starts quickly on the site, which eventually brings malware to our computer. In the best case scenario, our activities are thus concentrated on many pages that we can visit with a high degree of security.

Beware of emails

Another way that malware can take on our computer is through traditional mail. In the early days of the internet in particular, the dangers associated with such content were often mentioned. This is especially true when we are dealing with an unknown sender. Just opening such email is a risk. This also applies to all links and attachments you may link to.

It can be our first instinct important protection Be on this path. On the other hand, we have the option of receiving a certain amount of security through our mailbox. Because this is usually able to automatically move the scam content to your spam folder.

