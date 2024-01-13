Germany has significantly reduced its electricity consumption. What seemed like success, turned out to be bad news

This may sound like good news for the red-green German government: according to the recently published annual report of The Federal Grid Agency's electricity consumption decreased 2023 by 5.3 percent.

This is likely to be bad news for the German people. Because the economy consumes most of the electricity. What can be saved has long been saved there. The decline in consumption is a clear indicator of a decline in production.

In plain language: Germany is deindustrializing.

German electricity production fell even further, by a whopping 9.1%. This can partly be explained by the eventual phase-out of nuclear power at the beginning of 2023.

The change in trade is nothing short of astonishing: while German electricity exports fell by 24.7 percent last year, imports rose by a whopping 63 percent.

Therefore Germany will become a net importer. Instead of their own nuclear energy, the Germans now consume French energy.

The share of renewable energies in Germany has risen to more than half (55%) for the first time. But even that's not really good news for consumers.

As is known, the production of wind and sun cannot be controlled. It depends on the mood of the weather. When the wind really blows, electricity prices drop.

Last year, for 301 hours of negative electricity rates, Germans paid someone to buy them unnecessary intermittent wind and solar power. So that your network does not collapse.

On the other hand, since electricity is still needed during periods of climate calm, gas consumption for electricity production will rise by 31.3 percent in 2023. Gas that will now be imported is expensive from the United States due to the lack of imports from Russia.

The traffic light government may be celebrating, but things look bad for the German people.