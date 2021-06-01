Germany: Contradictions in the Wirecard Case

Fabrizio seat German authorities are searching for the assets of former Wirecard CEO, Markus Braun. (Archive image)

According to the Handelsblatt report, there were indications that the Austrian, who was accused of mass fraud and breach of trust, wanted to protect parts of his assets from access by others. A statement of assets and an affidavit from Brown may indicate inconsistencies.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys are already seeing clear evidence that Brown may have transferred the assets. In a written affidavit signed by him on January 11, 2021, the long-time president of Wirecard, who is currently in jail, declared that all assets (bank accounts, stocks, and real estate) in each case are entirely mortgaged or with a mortgage. According to Brown, the actual volume of arrests imposed on him exceeded 75 million euros. He does not have any other assets.