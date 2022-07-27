science

Geophysics: Some avalanches are triggered like earthquakes

July 27, 2022
Faye Stephens

One of the biggest dangers of winter ski tours away from secured ski runs is definitely snowboards, which can develop into avalanches and sweep people away. According to computer simulations, these avalanches can occur in a similar way to some earthquakes. This is written by Johann Guillaume of the EPFL Lausanne and his working group on “Physics of Nature”.

