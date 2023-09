The gas station attendant job is about to end

Gas station attendants have long been an endangered species. Now the air is less dense for them in the United States as well.

In Germany, it is already flashing on the side of the road, and now the gas station attendant is gradually running out of gas. In the United States: Oregon was the penultimate state to repeal the ban on self-service at the pump. About a dying profession.

Open sharing options Close sharing options View more sharing options View more sharing options