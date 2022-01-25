Gaming-Notebook mit RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU im Test

With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU and Intel Core i9-12900HK gaming laptops, you’re hitting a new performance territory. ComputerBase tested such a combo against GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, Radeon RX 6800M as well as current gaming graphics cards. The following also applies: keep your eyes open when buying a laptop!

New Device for Faster (Gaming) Laptops

Intel and AMD introduced new, high-end mobile CPUs at CES 2022, and Nvidia gave OEMs two GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU graphics chips for laptop and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU as a new option at the higher performance end. The first systems with the new Tis mobile will be available from February 1, and the ban on testing is already dropping today.

Intel and Nvidia outperform rivals AMD: it is not yet known in detail when the new Ryzen 6000 Mobile and Radeon RX 6000M will be available for purchase. If all goes as it did a year ago, it will still be weeks, even months for many OEMs.

This article focuses on the new flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and Intel Core i9-12900HK laptop GPU combination in gaming use. At the same time, the Core i9-12900HK CPU test was published.

GeForce RTX 3080/3070 Ti Laptop GPU Details

A first look at the maximum possible (aka fastest) configuration of the GeForce RTX 3000 mobile wallet explains what’s behind Nvidia’s two new options:

GeForce RTX 3000 laptop GPU: the fastest (!) configurations in comparison

With the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, the trend is clear: a new portable model. Ranking the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU is again more challenging, given its position between the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3070 laptop GPU, especially given potential TGP bandwidth and without a unique memory selling point, it is just another of many configuration options. With GA104 -GPU is.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU takes the lead with more shaders, higher memory hours, and higher power consumption. However, this only applies as long as it is compared to a laptop’s RTX 3080 GPU with an identical maximum TGP.

On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU is compatible with the GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU with more shaders, which, however, retains more shaders and can still be configured with more TGP.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU for Laptop: New GPU and Higher TGP

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU is based on an all-new GPU: the GA103M. This was also necessary in order to be able to make a difference in performance, because the GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU – like the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti for desktop computers at the same time – already used the entire GA104 GPU configuration with 6144 active shaders. The GA102 GPU used in the desktop computer for GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090 and in the future also the 3090 Ti is out of the question in a laptop.

New GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU

Specifically, there are 7,424 ALUs that a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU can use with a GA103M GPU — 21 percent more than before, but still 28 percent less than a desktop GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The new higher configuration does not change the significant performance difference between a PC and laptop with a GeForce RTX 3000 (and AMD Radeon RX 6000).

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU is always bundled with 16GB GDDR6, which runs at 16Gbps faster than ever in a laptop — it remains to be seen if this also applies to the smaller Max-Q versions. The GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU was still available with 8 or 16 GB GDDR6 – although the OEM, not the customer, is usually the choice.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU also maximizes power consumption: instead of a steady 150W TGP and optional up to another 15W via Dynamic Boost 2.0 from a budget CPU, it’s now up to 150W constant TGP and up to an additional 25W via Dynamic Boost 2.0 from the CPU budget. The baseline in the maximum TGP form remains the same, but laptop manufacturers can shift more electrical power from the CPU to the GPU from the overall thermal budget if appropriate.

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU: GA104 with 5,888 ALUs as the 3070 FE

No new GPU needed to upgrade the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile performance: It continues to use the GA104 GPU, but now with 5,888 instead of the previous 5,120 shaders (plus 15 percent). This corresponds to the GeForce RTX 3070 desktop configuration. At the same time, the maximum permissible power loss increases by 10 watts to 150 watts, the TGP remains unchanged at 125 watts, while the maximum also increases from 15 to 25 watts. No higher memory clock: 14 Gbps and 8 GB GDDR6 remain.

New GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU

Both with the new generation of Max-Q

Since the introduction of GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs, Nvidia no longer uses Max-Q to select the most efficient models, but understands Max-Q as a general term for the features that all GPU configurations can offer. With the new Ti models New jobs have been added, which can only be used in the new Tis system.

The “CPU Optimizer” requires a 12th generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 Mobile and is exactly Nvidia’s basis for raising Tis’ Dynamic Boost 2.0 from 15 to 25 watts.

Enhanced Max-Q Technologies

Rapid Core Scaling, in turn, should be able to target the required number of GPU cores in professional applications and be able to score them higher rather than using the entire GPU – as long as the application can take advantage of it. The revised Battery Boost 2.0 feature is supposed to improve performance, uptime, size, and image quality when playing on battery power “with AI”.

No details on configurations yet

Based on the underlying data, one thing is certain: The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU will be Nvidia’s fastest gaming-focused laptop graphics chip.

With this model and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics processor, however, absolute comparisons with other graphics chips in the series or in alternative laptops are only allowed if the maximum power loss allowed by the original equipment manufacturer is known. Like its predecessors, the new Tis system allows for a wide range of power consumption and therefore clock rates. It is not yet known what configurations are allowed. After the ComputerBase leak at the beginning of 2021, no clarification could be given yet, even in secret.

An 80W GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU is sure to be slower than a GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 140W, and maybe even a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 125W – choose those who are interested in” Ti” because they are getting the highest performance it is important to be aware of.

Specifications that Nvidia makes available to OEMs.

