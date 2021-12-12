G7 warns Moscow of “serious consequences” in Ukraine conflict

LIVERPOOL (DTS) – The foreign ministers of the G7 countries have called on Russia to stop the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. A joint statement issued on Sunday after a meeting in Liverpool said there was agreement to “condemn Russia’s military rearmament and its aggressive rhetoric against Ukraine”.

“We call on Russia to de-escalate the situation, pursue diplomatic channels and fulfill its international obligations regarding the transparency of military activities.” From the Minsk agreements to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. At the same time, they reaffirmed their “firm commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and the right of each sovereign state to “determine its own future.” Any use of force with the aim of changing borders is strictly prohibited under international law.

The G7 foreign ministers said: “Russia must realize that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences and high costs.” The meeting in Liverpool was attended by the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, in addition to a representative of the European Union’s foreign policy.

Photo: The Kremlin wall in Moscow, via DTS News Agency