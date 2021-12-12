‘Railways must expand traffic on a small scale’ – freight forwarders Jens and Felix Fiege call for a turnaround in traffic

“We are convinced that future growth in transportation is no longer possible exclusively on the road.” Photo: Fiege Freight forwarders Jens and Felix Fiege (from left)

Griffin In the battle against truck driver shortages and climate change, Greven-based Fiege Shipping is increasingly relying on rail. For the client Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, for example, Münsterländer transports large quantities by rail from the central warehouse in Unna to different regions of Germany. Deliveries are made with mobile truck bodies, the so-called swap bodies.

The concept will be expanded, CEO Jens Fiege announced in an interview with Handelsblatt. “To do this, we are trying to win over more and more merchants and other customers in Germany.” In order to improve their carbon footprint, they use their own plates. The rail is also used to counteract jams among truck drivers.

Read now Get access to this and all other articles at Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. tracking