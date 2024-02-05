French, British and Spanish institutions generally dominate the top of the latest FTSE indices Ranking of European Business Schoolsthe 20th annual assessment of the state of business education across the continent.

HEC Paris It ranks first, ahead of London Business School In second place, while three other French schools — Environmental and social compliance plan, Idk you And Issyk – They are also in the leading tier of nine enterprises. for example It is the third, with another Spanish school, anyalso in the top group with Bocconi In Italy and St. Gallen in Switzerland.

The rating is derived from performance across the individual 2023 FT rankings for MBA, Executive MBA (EMBA), Master of Management (MiM), open and dedicated non-degree executive education programmes.

A total of 90 schools were included, reflecting the number and strength of academic institutions in Europe offering business education. It has continued to do so amid competition from competitors in North America and Asia, and despite recent significant disruptions in demand and changes in format and content.

the classification It comes at a time when applications for postgraduate business courses are stagnating in Europe, according to the latest survey of students and schools around the world by the Global Management Admissions Council, which administers the GMAT admissions test. However, the strengths of European business schools – the quality of life in the cities in which most of them are located and the relatively low tuition and costs in many of them – continue to attract students from within the continent and beyond.

While the MBA was born in the United States, Europe pioneered the alternative master's program in management, usually taught directly after a first degree, which has since gained ground in other regions. Its schools remain distinctive, with a focus on subjects such as international business, sustainability and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Just under three-fifths of European schools have committed to net-zero emissions targets on their campuses by 2030, compared to 30 per cent in the rest of the world.

Other shifts in business education include the growing demand from students to prepare for careers with a societal purpose, advise on creating startups or work in the technology sector – rather than working traditionally in banking, investment and consulting.

“Interdisciplinarity is becoming an increasingly important and hallmark of European business schools in dealing with the complex issues of our time,” says Ron Toninga, vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AACSB, a US-based business school accreditation agency. [They] They move quickly to work outside silos in both research and education.

Ron Toninga of AACSB © Henny Bogert

The COVID-19 pandemic and changes to working patterns have prompted schools to increase the amount of hybrid and online learning, although there is widespread demand for a return to in-person, on-campus components of courses.

Changes in exchange rates, the effects of Brexit on mobility and employment between the UK and the EU, and the evolution of career aspirations, also changed the results including salary levels. HEC Paris graduates record the highest average salaries in Europe for MiM and are fourth in single EMBA salaries, although they are sixth in post-MBA salaries. The French school also ranked second overall in Europe for open and personalized executive education.

The advertised salaries of graduates of European business schools are consistently lower than their counterparts from North American and Asia-Pacific schools, even though on average they started their studies in more senior positions.

Only four of the ranked business schools reported gender parity between male and female faculty: IE in Spain, Coach In Türkiye and elsewhere Mines Institute of Communications And ESC Claremont in France. On average, across all 90 schools, 38 percent of the teaching staff were women, while at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management the proportion fell to 19 percent.

IMD In Switzerland, it had the highest proportion of non-local teaching staff at 98 per cent, compared to an average of 50 per cent across all ranked schools. The lowest level was only 2 percent University of Porto – FEP | TV program.

Participation in the FT Rankings is voluntary, with data provided by the schools themselves as well as statistically significant responses from graduates who provided insights on metrics including salaries three years after completing the course. The ranking measures factors including career advancement, salary increases, diversity of faculty and students by gender and citizenship, as well as metrics for integrating climate change topics into teaching and operations.

In a sign of efforts to attract students and expertise from around the world, the rankings monitor joint programmes, and include schools with multiple campuses such as ESCP, which operates in France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Italy. United kingdom. Some operate outside and within Europe as well, including London Business School, with a branch in the UAE, Iese in the US, and Essec in Singapore and Morocco.

The MBA, EMBA and MiM rankings represent 25 percent of each school's total performance, with the remaining quarter coming jointly from dedicated and open executive education programs. The calculation is adjusted for schools that do not offer the full range of qualifications and training.

France ranks first in the rankings, at 23rd, and there are 15 schools in the United Kingdom, eight in Germany, and five each in Spain and Portugal. Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are also represented.