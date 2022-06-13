France loses again at the Stade de France

Karim Benzema in a duel with Croatian Josip Stanisic.Photo: cornerstone

League A

France 1-0 Croatia

Two draws in the first leg and now two defeats at the Stade de France. For world champions France, the group stage of the Nations League is gradually becoming an embarrassment.

Croatia, who lost 3-0 at home to Austria in the first game of Group A in the first division, won 1-0 in Paris thanks to an early goal. Luka Modric scored a foul penalty kick in the fifth minute. The Frenchman, who, in contrast to the 1-1 draw in Austria, played with top-tier attacking duo Karim Benzema/Kylian Mbappe from the start, was clearly the better as a result, but they again failed to score despite several good chances. .

Luka Modric misses a penalty kick and decides the match.Video: streamja

Didier Deschamps’ side face relegation to League B with just two points from four games.

Denmark 2-0 Austria

Perhaps the lifeline can only be called Austria. Ralf Rangnick’s team also lost the away game against Denmark, this time 2-0 with two goals in the first half from VFL Wolfsburg’s Jonas Wind and Belgium Legion Andreas Schoof Olsen.

Jonas Wind puts Denmark ahead.Video: streamja

Jonas Skov Olsen doubled before the break.Video: streamja

Austria, with Heinz Lindner keeping the goal as in Croatia, are two points ahead of France but have not yet met at the Stade de France. (sda)