More sports news today – the second Swiss goalkeeper for showjumping is also convincing – sports

Caption: A promise for the future

Edward Schmitz, here at CSIO St. Gallen.

Imago / Martin Ducobel



Riding: Swiss in Sopot on the podium

Swiss show jumpers are also persuaded by the second goalkeeper. A week after their home win at CSIO in St. Gallen, Switzerland finished third in the Nations Cup in Sopot (Poland) behind Germany and France. Martin Fox, Steve Guerdat, and Pius Schweizer did not start. In addition to Geneva-based youngster Eduard Schmitz, who was reinstated, 3 other candidates for the World Cup were allowed in two months to present themselves. Niklaus Schurtenberger on Quincasse, Alan Joffre on Dante and Elaine Ott on Nanu II ended up on the podium with 8 penalty points. Schmitz, who only competed in the Five-Star Nations Cup for the second time, made two clear runs with Gamin Van Nastfeldhof. The neglected results came from Ott and Schurtenberger.

BMX: Zoe Classiness Doubles

A day after her first win, Zoé Claessens left the competition in Papendal, Netherlands, trailing again on Sunday. Although the 21-year-old Claessens only made it to the Papendal BMX track on Thursday night due to exam fatigue, she dominated both races near Arnhem. The Vaud native will appear next July with the European Championships in Dessen, Belgium, and the World Championships in Nantes.

Triathlon: Germany win in Leeds

The German mixed relay won the World Cup in Leeds. Final runner Laura Lindemann beat Great Britain (Georgia Taylor Brown) by 14 seconds. France took third place. The Swiss quartet around Fabian Mausen, Nora Ghamr, Sylvain Friedlans and Julie Deron couldn’t keep up with the best and had to give up the race due to the impending lap.

Shooting: Bronze for Switzerland

Switzerland celebrated the last day of the shooting tournament in Munich. The men’s trio took the bronze in the Olympics category. Kiziah Chapin, Florian Fabre and Thomas Rover secured three starting places for the 2023 European Games. The Italian team took the title, and Spain took the silver.