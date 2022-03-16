Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton makes an unusual ad

There are four new driver pairs for the 2022 Formula 1 season. There is a starting rookie and two familiar faces going back to the first chapter. We show you all the drivers of the new season.

Lewis Hamilton could soon be in Formula 1 Start. The Briton wants to change his last name.

In honor of his mother, he plans to take her last name. This is what I announce Formula 1A star is on a date in Dubai.

Formula 1: Will Hamilton start under a different name soon?

The Briton has been allowed to call himself Sir Lewis Hamilton since December. Prince Charles has been knighted as a racing driver.

The next name change is already pending. Hamilton says he would like to take his mother’s last name, Carmen Larpallister.

“None of you know my mother’s name is Larbalestier, and I’m going to put that in my name,” Hamilton explained.





Lewis Hamilton with his biological mother Carmen Larpallister. Photo: imago images/photos i

Hamilton continued, “He doesn’t quite understand the idea of ​​a woman losing her name when she gets married. And with my mother, I really want her name to go along with that of Hamilton.”







Formula 1: The name change in Hamilton is already underway

Hamilton has already applied for a name change. He couldn’t say when that would happen. “Hopefully soon, I don’t know if it will be this weekend but we are working on it,” Hamilton said.

In the UK, any citizen of legal age can change their name at any time. There are hardly any restrictions. Hamilton only has to pay for the certificate, which costs just over 50 euros.

Hamilton could soon start in Formula 1 under the name Sir Lewis Hamilton Larballister. (FS)



