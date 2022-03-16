110 cameras and 120 microphones | FORMULA 1 LIVE ON TV – MOTORSPORT AND FORMULA 1

Enormous technical efforts are being made to put Formula 1 in the spotlight. There are pictures of cars and sounds of exhaust. Sky broadcasts all races live. SPORT BILD provides you with all the information.

Here you can get 2022 race calendar Looking at

There is complete control in Formula 1 racing! A total of about 110 broadcast television cameras are used in order to show television viewers of events from several angles. The core of the route is 25 to 30 cameras along the way. Filming is carried out from platforms and through openings in the fences. More stuck in barriers and walls. There are five photographers in the crater corridor watching things happen. The selected teams have two cameras to show stopping points. There are also two more in command positions. There is a wired camera that can be moved at speeds up to 130 km/h hanging just above the house – one of three cameras mounted on the pit wall. Helicopter constantly provides aerial photos.

There are six camera modes on each car, three of which are equipped. So in total there are 60 for each race. Behind the driver there are two of them – one forward and the other backward. Hold more on the nose or on the hood. About 120 microphones ensure proper sound – two for each car, and there is also a small device near the car exhaust. Everything is edited in the so-called ‘super feed’, which can be watched live on Sky and RTL.

Formula 1 live on Sky

In the 2022 season, Sky will broadcast all 23 races. Three free practice sessions and qualifying sessions are shown in addition to the races (regular and sprints), as well as press conferences. There are special channels for onboard cameras for all drivers and pit lanes. The transmission begins 90 minutes before the start of the race.

Commentator is Sacha Ross (50), who has alternately experts Ralf Schumacher (46) and Timo Gluck (39) at his side. Sandra Baumgartner and Peter Hardinak lead programs and conduct interviews. Leo Lackner analyzes the data. Sky Advantage: Additional interviews and expert assessments are provided by colleagues from Great Britain and Italy. “There weren’t too many Sky mics along the way,” says Karl Valcks, deputy sports editor-in-chief. “The group approach enables us to be almost everywhere at the same time so we no longer miss any exciting sounds and topics for our viewers.” In all, Sky has a total of 60 employees on site. Sky foreign experts include Jenson Button (42), Johnny Herbert (57), Martin Brandl (62) and Damon Hill (61).

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or view content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks



Sky Expert is six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher (right), commenting on the races with Sacha Ross (left).

RTL sends Kai Ebel to the race again

As in the 2021 season, there are four of 23 races on free TV this year on RTL – in parallel with Sky. These are Emilia-Romagna (April 24), Great Britain (July 3), the Netherlands (September 4) and Brazil (November 13). The team consists of moderator Florian Koenig (54), commentators Heiko Wasser (64), Christian Danner (63) and reporter Kai Ebel (57). Laura Babendyk (33) takes charge of Koenig at the Dutch Grand Prix. In 2021, the four RTL races were watched by an average of 3.28 million viewers.