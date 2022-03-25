Foreign ministers demand Afghan girls go to school

The Taliban must fulfill its promises to its people and reverse its recent decision to suspend girls’ secondary education, according to the joint statement issued on Friday, which included the foreign ministers of Germany, Canada, Belgium and the United Kingdom. Occurred.





“Every day that girls don’t go to school is a day they are deprived of their basic human rights.” The Children’s Charitable Society reacts to this criticism …

“As women and foreign ministers, we are deeply disappointed and deeply concerned that girls in Afghanistan will be denied entry to secondary school this spring,” the signatories to the agreement said. Educated girls and women can “contribute to the development and well-being of the country, as well as to peace, security and social justice.”

The foreign ministers announced that they would monitor the Taliban closely in the future to ensure that they kept their promises. “The scope and scale of our country’s engagement in Afghanistan, beyond humanitarian assistance, will be tied to the results in this regard.”

‘We miss our freedom’

Afghan schoolgirls have responded with sadness and despair to the authorities’ decision to close secondary schools until further notice. Just a few hours after the Ministry of Education officially announced the opening of schools for girls – although school operations had resumed for some time – the affected schoolgirls in Afghanistan had to go to class on Wednesday

“Afghanistan has become a prison for us,” 11-year-old Malahat told AFP after she was forced to leave the Al-Fateh Girls School in Kabul. “I cried a lot,” the young man added, wiping his face with tears when questioned by AFP at his family’s home in a middle-class neighborhood in the capital. “We are treated as criminals only because we are girls. That is why they kicked us out of school.”

Observers’ fears are growing

With this decision, the Taliban are fueling observers’ fears that the country’s new rulers may prevent girls from going to school, as they did during their first term from 1996 to 2001. The government has yet to provide a clear explanation for their shift.

But the reasons range from the need for a uniform to outright denial of the need for education for teenage girls, according to information leaked to AFP after a secret meeting of top Taliban leaders in their southern stronghold of Kandahar on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the ministry reiterated that schools will open once new guidelines are in place.

(kna / AFP – cs)