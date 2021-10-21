«For Honor x Dead by Daylight» in neuem crossover

The horror title Dead by Daylight is known for its intriguing crossovers. For Honor’s Halloween event comes as a bit of a surprise.
The basics in brief
- Ubisoft has announced a Halloween event for the action game For Honor.
- In the multiplayer game, players can experience a crossover game with Dead by Daylight.
- Under the name Fog Survivors, the event will run until November 11th.
Halloween season deals Ubisoft For lovers of honor A new crossover event titled Famous Horror. Dead by Daylight has always made a name for itself in the scene with its weird crossovers. Now the game itself has become a cross.
For Honor x Dead by Daylight introduces a new mode
During “Survivors of the Fog”, players can look forward to the new survival mode. Here two teams of four people battle against each other. Meanwhile, the “hunter” is driving Damage on the map. There are also exclusive rewards, such as a new battle outfit or decoration.
The event trailer for For Honor creates a good horror atmosphere.
Who also has a subscription Amazon Owned Prime, he can look forward to additional gifts with reward packages. However, the giveaway has only been running for a little over a week. The “Survivors of the Fog” event for For Honor will end later on November 11th.
