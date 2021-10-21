Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed again – until 2022

After the utter launch disaster, CDPR has announced another delay for Cyberpunk 2077. The next generation release won’t come until next year.
The basics in brief
- Cyberpunk 2077 fans will have to wait even longer for the next generation release.
- CD Projekt Red recently announced another postponement until next year.
- The update for The Witcher 3 is also coming for a long time.
Game developer stays true to himself: CD Projekt Red is delaying Cyberpunk 2077 again, this time until 2022. This time it’s the postponement Of course not about the versionBut the next generation version of the game. The same fate applies to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which comes from the same studio.
Another delay in Cyberpunk 2077
employment Twitter CDPR called on Wednesday with the unpleasant news. The two next-generation updates have been delayed based on recommendations from the team that monitors development. It is still unknown what the improvements are Cyberpunk on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S It was received.
specific data CD Projekt Red has not yet been able to name the release. Cyberpunk 2077 update is supposed to go live in the first quarter of 2022. For the new version of The Witcher 3, fans will have to wait until the second quarter of 2022. If it is Game developers keep these promises It can, remains to be seen.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”