Football – Puskas Arena – Leipzig wants to exacerbate the Club-Sport crisis

Budapest (Associated Press) – Julian Nagelsmann fled to the role of an outsider despite Liverpool’s massive crisis and even encouraged his skeptical colleague Jürgen Klopp. “I can sympathize with that, it’s a tough time. But they will manage it, the players are very good and the coach is even more,” Bundesliga coach RB Leipzig said on Tuesday before the Champions League match. The round of 16 in the league. He has certified Klopp to be the ‘Absolute Worldwide Coach’.

Despite 0: 2 from the first duel, Leipzig will not enter the game as an outside party on Wednesday (9 PM / Sky) in Budapest. The opponents’ shape curves are simply very different. Liverpool have lost six of their last seven Premier League matches. Leipzig has celebrated eight successive league and cup victories. However, Nagelsmann was careful not to stoop too far from the window. “Because we are currently the losers from the duel,” said the 33-year-old.

Klopp also draws courage from this, but sees himself far from reaching the goal despite the success of the first leg. “Leipzig is doing well. We are only half the time and we have to try not to let Leipzig develop,” said the 53-year-old. As long as Liverpool reach the next round, Klopp will also be able to live with defeat. “The game is all about getting the result you want.” However, Leipzig “is doing well.”

The England Champions League results simply want to hide in the RB. Before the plane boarded to Budapest on Tuesday afternoon, the theme of the meeting was successful catching up. “We are focusing on the lessons and mistakes from the first leg,” Nagelsmann said. “Whatever the goals, there were some things we could do better. We believe in ourselves, but we are not the favorites. We are the competitors.”

Two facts must give Leipzig a lot of courage. On the other hand, Liverpool’s two goals in the first leg resulted from power cuts, which will definitely not happen again. Right-back RB, on the other hand, found their game offensive again, having scored eleven goals in the past four matches. “We know that we are very good at attacking,” said midfielder Tyler Adams. “Now we have to find the weak points at Liverpool.”

With all the respect Klopp deserves, the ambitious Nagelsmann wants to show the world coach what he can do. The successful catch-up of the champions of the best league in the world would put the coach and Leipzig in the spotlight once again. This should reinforce RB that he could be expected permanently in the first division and that the semi-finals of the pre-season period were not a mistake.

In terms of personnel, only Angeliño’s renewed failure is hard to digest. Instead, the club’s makers are bothering, as in the first leg, to go to Budapest and thus treat them unequally. Because while RB has to play in the Hungarian capital due to federal restrictions related to the coronavirus of Great Britain, Mönchengladbach can travel to Manchester City next week. “I am a little surprised that this is possible in North Rhine-Westphalia,” said Oliver Mintzlav, CEO of Bild. “I have also expressed it to politicians and to our prime minister.”

Leipzig was supposed to be in quarantine for two weeks after his return from Liverpool. RB has to pay Liverpool more than 1.5 million euros because the Brits cannot play their match at Anfield. Additionally, the Saxons must contribute half of the game day’s costs.

