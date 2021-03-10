Simply put: How does American football work?

Easily explain

What is landing? Why do teams keep repositioning themselves? What are these squares in reality? American football is also growing in popularity in Switzerland. Sports have many rules, but a basic understanding is sufficient to be able to follow the game. We explain the most important terms and concepts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (white shirts) spent the Green Bay Packers on their way to the Superbowl 2021. Bild: AP Photo

What is the subject of American football?

To get points. Whoever has more than him after 60 minutes wins the match.

How do you get these points?

Team goal is prof drop. He gets the most points, that is, six points. A touchdown is when a team brings the ball to the other end of the court. There is a so-called End zone. The ball can be carried or thrown there. If thrown, the player must hold the ball in the end zone. A combination is also possible: the ball is thrown, the player catches it and slides it into the end zone. Incidentally, this is called relegation, because the ball had to be thrown earlier. But this wasn’t necessary for long.

There are other ways to get points. But more about that later. This video shows some great touches:

How long does a team need to score?

This cannot be said at all. But to do so, we first have to take a step back and look at the game’s path.

How does a game like this work?

American football consists of a series of moves. There are always two rows facing each other. Number of attacking team players who a crime And a number of defending team players defense.

By the way, the teams have different players for this. The attackers and defenders of the team are not on the field at the same time. When the possession changes, so too do the players.

What happens next?

The attacking team now wants to move to the other end of the field as quickly as possible, and the other team wants to prevent that. Simply, a number of attackers face a number of defenders. Attackers now always have four attempts to conquer a distance of at least ten yards. Squares are marked on the playing field. One yard is about 91 cm.

If the attacking team manages to manage two yards on the first attempt, they will only have to beat eight on the subsequent three attempts. In this case, this is stated as “2 and 8”, that is, the second attempt with eight yards to overcome. These attempts are called in English DrOwns. In this example, there will be a second down. The error has only a specified period of time to start the attempt, usually 40 seconds.

Once the attacking team has cut ten yards or more, attempts are set to zero. The crime has four attempts again in the next ten yards. Incidentally, the entire field is 100 yards with no end zones.

This is what a football field looks like. There are ten yards between each line. The end regions are located at both ends, where the “saints” are written. Image: Getty

Wait a minute, what is this attempt anyway?

Literally prof Attempt. Try to push the ball forward. This starts when the ball is put back into play. This is the case when a player in the attacking team’s lineup throws the soccer ball through his legs towards the middle.

Dependent Quarterback He is one of the most important players on the field and often the star of the team. Once the ball is in his hand, he has several options. He can play long passes as you know them from scenes in the movie. But he can also throw the ball for a shorter time or hand it to someone. It can also manage itself.

Who Has the Ball: Only one forward pass is allowed per game, but you can pass sideways or backwards as much as you like. The forward pass must be played behind the point where the ball was placed in play. The player carrying the ball can move wherever he wants.

When will the attempt end?

This can happen in a number of ways. Either the player holding the ball is thrown to the ground or the ball is not caught after a pass. In the latter case, the next attempt will start from the same previous point.

In the first case, the team can reserve at least a little space. Unless the ball carrier is stopped behind the point at which he started playing. Then the next attempt should start from there. The attempt also ends when the player in possession of the ball leaves the court on the sideline.

What happens if the crime does not make those ten yards?

Possession then changes and the other team can attack. But this is rarely the case. There are two reasons. First: If the team has not made it off the field, the risk of losing the ball at this stage is very great. The opposing attack must continue at the same point, and because it now wants to reach the other end zone, it will have a shorter path. Therefore, the fourth attempt is sacrificed for the longest possible kick. This is called permission Pont. The other reason is related to another way to get points.

So I never crossed ten yards, but can I still score points?

Yes, but not six like the drop. When the team is already close enough to the opposing side’s area, the player can kick the ball through the two goalposts that juts into the sky behind the end zone. If he can, he gives three points. Half a drop, so to speak. This is called Field goal. You can see what these look like when they are working and when they are not working in this video:

So there are two ways to get points?

Not quite, there’s more. If a team lands, they can secure additional points. There is one when a player kicks the ball from about 30 meters between the goalposts behind the end zone. This point becomes after landing pat He called, in short Point after landing.

PAT is the usually chosen variant. A team can also score two extra points if they oppose PAT and Two conversion points Decide. To do this, it is required to create another landing from two yards (about 1.8 meters). And so on the first try. Because this is risky, this variable is usually only used when results are tight.

But these are all options now?

It’s still not accurate. There are other ways to get points. But it is rather rare. If a player in possession of the ball is brought to the ground in his end zone – not where he wants to go, but to a certain extent where he came from – this gives two points to the team that brought the player to the ground. The defending team can also score points if they win the ball when attempting a PAT or two-point diversion and move it to the end zone, that is, once across the entire playing field. They both give two points.

After winning a point and kicking, ball and possession change. Are there other options?

Yes, for example: the defending team can intercept a pass. This is called objection. If the midfielder throws a pass and a defender on the other team manages to instantly run towards the opposite end zone, and at best from his point of view, make a touchdown. The game is not interrupted. Some notable objections can be seen here:

It can also happen that the striker drops the ball and the other team’s defender puts it under control. This is called Touch. Then the ball possession changes as well. Compilation of Fumbles It can be seen here:

Do I know everything now?

far from it. There are a lot of rules in football. But with these instructions, you should be able to keep up with Superbowl without constantly wondering what’s going on. And don’t be surprised at first: the first step – and each step after winning a point – is even more unique. The defending team kicks the ball as far as possible from half to the other, so that the attacking team has the longest possible path to travel.