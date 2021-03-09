First Hero and Major’s Dogs – Biden’s dogs fly out of the White House after a “bite accident”

Friends of the four-legged US President behaved so badly that they had to leave Washington. They are now back at Biden’s home in Wilmington.

Act aggressively: Major’s three-year-old dog had to leave the White House. Photo: Adam Schultz / The White House (Keystone)

After a month or so, the White House is dog-free again. After a “bite accident” will be Three-year-old flagship and 13-year-old champ US media reported on Monday. I’ve been back at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware since last week. The two younger German Shepherds displayed aggressive behavior, jumped, barked, and attacked staff and security personnel.

Additionally, there was a “bite incident” with a bodyguard – it is not known if he was injured in the process. The “first dogs” have not lived in the White House since the end of Barack Obama’s presidency. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, was the first president of the United States in more than a century without a dog.

Nothing is known about his behavior – at least he was able to show his teeth: the 13-year-old champ, here while performing Biden in Washington, is back in Wilmington. Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Champ has been with Biden and wife Jill since 2008. Biden took the leading German Shepherd out of the animal shelter in 2018. According to the Biden team, he is the White House’s first animal shelter dog.

Only recently did the first lady said in an interview that she was used to the two four-legged friends in their new home. “They have to take the elevator, they are not used to it, and they go to South Park, where a lot of people are watching,” she told NBC. “This is what I was obsessed with to accommodate and calm everyone else.”

Everything was fine: First Lady Jill Biden with 1st Dog Champion (front) and Major. Photo: Derbidden (Instagram)

Agence France-Presse / Ole