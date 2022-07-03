A Thai fisherman finds whale vomit and gets rich

A Thai fisherman gets rich overnight after finding a mass of whale vomit on the beach.
- Whale vomit is rare and therefore very expensive.
- A Thai fisherman discovered the substance on the beach.
- The lump sum is about 126,000 francs.
It’s a find for a lifetime: Thai fisherman Prachin Phuekphisut discovered something very special on Koh Chang beach. This is not a fish, but vomiting from a sperm whale.
The mass is also called amber or amber and is Brown and waxy color level. When a whale vomits up slime, the lump hardens and floats to the surface of the sea. Vomiting is still required today to produce exclusive perfumes.
Whale vomit weighs three and a half kilograms, reports “Newsflare”. The material is rare and therefore in great demand.
Whale Vomit Makes Fisher Rich Overnight
brings so-called “floating” gold Fisherman Equivalent to more than 126000 franc It makes him rich overnight. Because a hunter usually earns just under 200 franc In month.
It is common in Thailand for people to find whale vomit on beaches. So someone found a piece that weighed 30 kilograms. The value of the discovery is about a quarter of a million franc.
