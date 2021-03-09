Pictures of Bush and Clinton are back in their old place in the White House

According to media reports, two presidential photos that were suspended at the time of the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) have returned to their old location in the White House in Washington.

CNN quoted a government official on Monday (local time) that official photos of Democrat Bill Clinton (1993-2001) and Republican George W. Bush (2001-2009) were again hung in the entrance hall. ). Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, took office on January 20 and moved to the White House.

According to CNN, two paintings of Clinton and Bush were removed last July and taken to the so-called Old Family Dining Room at the US President’s Government House – a small room that is seldom used and not seen by most visitors. They are replaced by two other portraits of Republican presidents who have ruled America more than a century ago.

In keeping with White House tradition, portraits of the new presidents occupy the most prominent places in the entrance foyer of the White House: this is how they catch the guests’ attention.

The official photo of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama (2009-2017) has not been released, according to CNN. It is unclear when it will be completed or suspended. (aeg / sda / dpa)

