Fireworks of Cosmic Parts – Perseids are burning in the sky

According to the Hamburg Planetarium, what burns up in Earth’s atmosphere are the crumbs of a comet that it loses in its orbit. Every year in August they cross a land This cosmic debris trail, and comet particles fall into the atmosphere like raindrops on a car window. Then they burn up to 100 to 80 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. Some particles are bright enough to be seen even in the interfering light of large cities. However, the planetarium advises you to go to a dark place without disturbing the light and also to be patient. Falling stars will likely come in bursts, and the eyes will have to get used to the darkness of the night.