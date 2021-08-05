Fireworks of Cosmic Parts – Perseids are burning in the sky

All star-lovers can expect a meteor shower with a very special highlight in August: Falling Perseids stars can be seen in the sky – if the weather is cooperative.
The basics in brief
- Fireworks await spectators and stargazers: stars falling from the Perseids can be seen by the hundreds in the night sky in the first half of August.
And the conditions of the scene are good – provided that weather He plays in this mixed summer so far. “This year the conditions are particularly favorable because mouth It goes down in the late evening,” says the Sternfreunde Association in Germany. This means that its light will not illuminate the night sky and will not disturb the view of dying cosmic dust particles. “Under optimal conditions, you could see a meteor rushing across the sky every minute or two.”
According to Sternfreunde, the peak of the meteor stream is expected on the nights of August 12 and 13. If you then look east in a clear sky after midnight, you can see dozens of stars falling per hour. But even on the weekends before and after you can see the glowing particles.
The Perseids appear to come from the constellation Perseus, but they are a debris cloud from Comet 109P/SwiftShuttle, in Die Die a land submerged in its orbit around the sun every year. According to Astronomical Friends, the comet became independent of Lewis on July 19, 1862 Swift It took Horace Tuttle about 133 years to orbit the sun. Next time it should be from a land From appearing in 2126.
According to the Hamburg Planetarium, what burns up in Earth’s atmosphere are the crumbs of a comet that it loses in its orbit. Every year in August they cross a land This cosmic debris trail, and comet particles fall into the atmosphere like raindrops on a car window. Then they burn up to 100 to 80 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. Some particles are bright enough to be seen even in the interfering light of large cities. However, the planetarium advises you to go to a dark place without disturbing the light and also to be patient. Falling stars will likely come in bursts, and the eyes will have to get used to the darkness of the night.
