New Geekbench Appears for Intel Xe-HPG DG2

A new graphics card for the gaming segment will soon be available from Intel. Now the first Geekbench of the Xe-HPG DG2 has appeared.
The basics in brief
- In a few months, there will likely be new graphics cards from Intel for a long time.
- Geekbench test now shows the performance of the Intel Xe-HPG DG2.
- This is likely to be a mid-range GPU
It has been around for a long time in the rumor mill Talking about new graphics cards from Intel. The time should now be between the end of this year and the beginning of next year. The new Geekbench test confirms various information about a model in advance.
Intel graphics cards for today’s laptops
According to the test information, this version is Intel Xe-HPG DG2. It comes with 128 executables and 4GB of GDDR6-VRAM, apparently So the GPU is mid-range. With an Intel Core i5-11400T processor and 16GB of DDR4 memory, the graphics card scored 13.710. For example, it can be compared to the MX350 from Nvidia.
New Intel GPUs likely to be released Only built into laptops. This mid-range model could be well suited for this. Later there will be separate graphics cards for desktop systems. It remains to be seen if its performance can match that of the GeForce RTX 3000s or the Radeon RX 6000s.
