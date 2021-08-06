The last character of season 5 was introduced

Capcom has announced the fifth and final character for Season 5 of Street Fighter V. Fighter “Luke” is available starting this November.
Street Fighter V Summer Update 2021 is in full swing. Now the secret was around Fifth and final character Season 5 Revealed: The Fighter “Luke” will stir up the Street Fighter world starting next November. gave this Capcom Wednesday with one tractor On Youtube Famous.
“As an all-new character, Luke will help expand the world of Street Fighter V. And give fans a glimpse into the future.” This is what director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto said on the show. Luke is already fighter 45 in the video game.
“Luke is an agile and fast fighter. The opponents should beware of his harsh blows,” he continues. “Additional information to background story Game details will be shared before Luke’s release in November 2021.”
