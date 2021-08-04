Street Fighter 5 Luke’s latest DLC teases Street Fighter 6

Capcom revealed Street fighter 5The final character, the 45th fighter on the list, on Tuesday: It’s Luke, the all-new fighter who “specializes in fast action and powerful punches.” Most importantly, revealing Luke is brought to you by Capcom for a glimpse into the future of the Street Fighter series. So don’t be surprised if he appears as a central character in the series. Street Fighter 6.

The gameplay in which Luke brutally beats Ryu was released on Tuesday, but we don’t know much about Luke’s background or all of his moves. Capcom is promising to reveal more details about Luke ahead of its November release.

Arrival of other fighters Street fighter 5 Urgent: Euro from Street Fighter 3 Akira Kazama, from Capcom’s Rival Schools franchise, will be released as paid bonus content on August 16. Take an in-depth look at Capcom’s new fighter DLC Street fighter 5 Summer update video below.

These three-letter items are in a format. It contains Street fighter 5Season 5 voucher, each can be purchased separately for $5.99 or $100,000 in battle cash. SF5In-game currency that can be earned.

Luke” in expanding the world of Street Fighter and giving fans a glimpse into the future,“ Capcom teased in a press release. This is likely an indication of an upcoming Street Fighter slated to expire sometime in 2022, based on leaked details of a ransomware attack on Capcom in 2020. These leaked references to Street Fighter 6 It arrives in the third quarter of 2022, followed by Super Street Fighter 6 And Ultra Street Fighter 6 in the following years. Capcom hasn’t officially announced any of these projects, and plans may have changed since then.

The latest installment in Capcom’s flagship fighting game series, Street Fighter 5: Hero EditionAvailable for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Windows PC.