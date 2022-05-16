Firefox 100.0.1 provides improved process isolation and bug fixes

Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 has released, in addition to several fixes, it also provides improved process isolation for more security in Windows 10.



Download Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1

More security: improved process isolation

With Firefox 100.0.1, Mozilla ships a file Improve process isolation This prevents content processes from accessing the powerful win32k.sys API, which is a common target for attacks. This requires Windows 10 with Fall Creators Update (1709) or later. Older version of Windows 10 and Windows 8 users will only be able to take advantage of this with a future Firefox update. This protection is technically not feasible for Windows 7 users, since Microsoft introduced the requirements for this only with Windows 8.

The fact that Mozilla released this improvement in an update out of the ordinary and didn’t wait for Firefox 101 is not surprising, given that the popular Pwn2Own competition is happening again this week, which is all about exposing security holes in browsers, among other things, and Mozilla itself from the so-called Win32k Secure It promises significant security benefits.

By the way, macOS users have already received a similar improvement with Firefox 95. Since then, content processes can no longer access macOS WindowServer. And since Firefox 99, Linux users have been denied access to the X Window (X11) system.

Bug fixes in Firefox 100.0.1

Other than that, Firefox 100.0.1 also offers several bug fixes for all platforms, including several bug fixes for the Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature for videos. The already announced PIP translation feature for Firefox 100, which Mozilla failed to enable for the latest version of Firefox 100, is now available by default. As a reminder: On websites that support the WebVTT standard, as well as on popular video and streaming platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, that use their solution instead, Firefox can now also display subtitles for videos in picture-in-show picture mode .

For web compatibility reasons, WebSockets are disabled over HTTP/2 because the implementation in Firefox is buggy and can cause problems. In addition, the so-called user agent To a few other poorly executed sites inhalation user agent Temporarily changed to Firefox 99. This affects German Commerzbank, for example, where it was not possible to log into the bank account simply because the Firefox version number is three digits.

Also fixed a bug causing untitled bookmarks to stop syncing.

Additionally, there have been fixes for HDR video support on macOS that were introduced with Firefox 100, as well as various crashes caused by third-party security software.

In addition, there have been various corrections to the imminent launch of the so-called Complete cookie protection In the default configuration of Firefox browser. Introduced in Firefox 86, this privacy improvement was only introduced when Strict Tracking Protection was enabled.