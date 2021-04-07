Find a bike with iPhone: Apple opens “Where?” To third-party providers

Apple network “Where is he?” Tracks lost Apple devices and allows them to be blocked across the network. The app also displays the location of friends who share this information. In addition, Where is found can find offline objects, the app reports searched objects as missing and allows other Apple devices to locate them virtually via Bluetooth. The entire process is end-to-end encrypted.

As expected, Apple is now opening this network to other manufacturers via the MFi (“Made For iPhone”) program. Certified products can be added to a separate “Where is” app “Items”. Starting next week, the first three products, which can be found in “Where is it?” The Record: VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin Soundform Freedom True Wireless earphones and Chipolo One Spot article finder.

Works with iOS and macOS

Adding third-party products to the Where’s Items tab requires an iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.3 or later, an iPad with iPadOS 14.3 or later, or a Mac running macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later. You also need an Apple ID and must be signed in to an iCloud account with the Where is it? Function activated.

With “where?” You can now find more items (Image: Apple)

Compared to current solutions, “Where is he?” The network has a crucial advantage: it is already provided by the operating system and does not depend on third-party applications, which must first be installed on as many smartphones as possible and require constant access to the site in order to be able to locate objects that have been reported as missing. This creates a denser network of finds. Neither Apple nor its third-party providers know where the items you are looking for are located. This is only known to the user.

In addition to Bluetooth location, Apple wants to enable other device manufacturers to use ultra-broadband technology in Apple devices equipped with the U1 chip and to enable more accurate positioning. Slide manufacturers’ specifications will be published this spring.



(vow)

