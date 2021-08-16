Like Great Britain, according to Marco Longi, other countries will soon think about their future as part of the failed European Union project. The MP said that member states not only live in fear of the organization, but also fear leaving the bloc because Brussels will be punished for it. Commenting on the current situation, Longi said Express.co.uk: “I think people live in fear.

“On the European continent, they live in a fear of change, a fear of being separated from something very, very big. They are afraid, if you will, to go into the unknown and be punished. “I have no doubts about that.” Since the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, distrust of Europe has grown in some member states.

Indeed, activists have criticized the Covid Recovery Fund, the UK’s handling of post-Brexit, and the failure to retract allegations against China over ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Even a prominent MEP, Guy Verhofstadt, criticized the EU’s behavior towards China. As Charlie Wimmers, a Swedish MEP, said: Express.de At the beginning of the year, anti-EU sentiment surged in the country. Indeed, he cited clashes with the United Kingdom and the growing power of France and Germany as reasons for the growing Swexit movement. JUST IN: Brexit: Norwegian opposition announces plan for EU

Whether or not they are brave enough to get their news out is a different matter. “I cannot imagine that in 10 years we will look at the composition of the EU project and that it will be exactly this way in 10 years. READ European Union Framework Agreement and Swiss Sovereignty “I wouldn’t be surprised if it failed completely or turned into a much smaller country organization.” The MP also warned of plans to create a strong nation-state in the European Union under which the sovereignty of individual states would be withdrawn.

He concluded: “I think it is widely known that this is the plan of the EU members, especially some of the EU members and the Commission. “I mean, Jay Verhofstadt has been quite candid in some of his speeches.

Ultimately, you want to remove the sovereign powers that each member state is entitled to. “If you like, each state can be called by name, but it becomes a subordinate state of this great power with all its powers, which are stationed in Brussels and Strasbourg.”

Unapologetic alcohol teacher. Zombie excited. Online nerd. Nice reader. Dedicate Twitter Muffin