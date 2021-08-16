US tech companies in Zurich – what drives Amazon to the shore of Lake Zurich

– What drives Amazon to the shore of Lake Zurich The American digital company was barely visible in Zurich for a long time, but it is now expanding rapidly. There is also a special woman behind this success. Martin Storzinger

This is where AWS is moving into its new headquarters: ownership at Mythenquai 10 in Zurich. Pictured: Andrea Zohler

Is it the attraction of blue water? Two American technology companies are moving one of their offices to the Lake Zurich Basin. A week ago, it became known that Amazon Moves to a building in Mythenquai. end of April This newspaper mentionedGoogle is expanding its presence in Zurich within walking distance of General-Guisan-Quai. Both properties are owned by Zurich Insurance.

Tech companies are clearly drawn to the places where the money is popping up in Zurich: near the biggest insurance companies and banks. Swisslife and Zurich Insurance are in the immediate vicinity, and Paradeplatz with money houses is only a few hundred meters away. This newspaper would have liked to hear more from Amazon about the choice of the new site. But the American company left all questions unanswered.