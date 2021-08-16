Economy

US tech companies in Zurich – what drives Amazon to the shore of Lake Zurich

August 16, 2021
Faye Stephens

What drives Amazon to the shore of Lake Zurich

The American digital company was barely visible in Zurich for a long time, but it is now expanding rapidly. There is also a special woman behind this success.

Martin Storzinger

This is where AWS is moving into its new headquarters: ownership at Mythenquai 10 in Zurich.

This is where AWS is moving into its new headquarters: ownership at Mythenquai 10 in Zurich.

Pictured: Andrea Zohler

Is it the attraction of blue water? Two American technology companies are moving one of their offices to the Lake Zurich Basin. A week ago, it became known that Amazon Moves to a building in Mythenquai. end of April This newspaper mentionedGoogle is expanding its presence in Zurich within walking distance of General-Guisan-Quai. Both properties are owned by Zurich Insurance.

Tech companies are clearly drawn to the places where the money is popping up in Zurich: near the biggest insurance companies and banks. Swisslife and Zurich Insurance are in the immediate vicinity, and Paradeplatz with money houses is only a few hundred meters away. This newspaper would have liked to hear more from Amazon about the choice of the new site. But the American company left all questions unanswered.

To read this article in full, you need a subscription.

READ  Billions for the British Army should help all over the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *