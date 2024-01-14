Episode 17 Only on YouTube – Bonus Episode Secret Revealed

within the game Gaming news Streaming

The secret 17th episode of the third season, 7 vs. Wilde has long been a mystery. Now the cat is finally out of the bag. This participant gets his own chapter.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, Canada – The third season of 7 vs. Wild gets its 17th episode exclusively on YouTube. For a long time it was unknown what fans would see in the bonus episode, but now the secret is out. A reddit theory seems to be coming true as one candidate will now continue the survival show solo. We tell you what to expect in the 17th episode.

7 vs. Wild: Secret Revealed About Episode 17 – Participant Gets Solo Adventure

This happens in episode 17: Before the start of 7 vs. Wild, it was announced that the 17th episode would be released exclusively on YouTube. Although the content was long unknown, Reddit and Co naturally allowed viewers to diligently speculate. Now the guesswork is over. Because during episode 12 it was announced that there would be an entirely separate bonus episode dedicated to Joey Kelly.

7 vs. Wild: Episode 17 Secret Revealed – Here's What's Awaiting You in the Bonus Episode © YouTube: 7 vs. Wild (Montage)

This is because Joey's team partner John Schlappen decided to leave the survival show. On the seventh day, the YouTuber had to draw a line for himself. When he finally goes to fetch water for Joey, he tells the audience that he has reached his limit. He wants out of 7 vs. Wild because he doesn't think he belongs on the show anymore. Even the most enthusiastic pep talks from his teammates couldn't keep the underdog at bay.

I miss my true self.

Even though the team was officially eliminated, Joey Kelly was unwilling to give up. It is clear to him that he will survive 14 days in the Canadian wilderness without January. Jan Schlappen is alone on the beach wearing a hobby hat as he is taken away by helicopter. But Joey fans are heaving a sigh of relief as the contestant is getting her own 17th episode, which is all about staying on the island. Joey Kelly has also already commented on Andreas Keeling's exit.

7 vs. Wild: Even after Season 3, Freevy still has bonus material waiting for fans

7 vs. Wild: Joey Kelly gets his own episode — and not just with extra sausage

And additional content: However, Joey Kelly isn't the only candidate getting a little special treatment. Sascha Huber received a surprise from his team partner Knossi on his birthday. Once the episode airs on YouTube, fans can watch Canada-based Saska's half-hour exclusive on her channel on January 8.

Viewers can watch how the rest of the contestants fare in 7 vs. Wild every Wednesday and Saturday on YouTube or every Tuesday and Friday on Freevee.