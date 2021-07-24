DTM – Domestic Champion: “You want to be the fastest woman in the Displacement Tracking Matrix”

Esmee Hawkey entered the motion tracking array in no time through a major sponsor. The young British woman is showing signs that she is not only traveling because of money.

Dr Praise came from all sides. DTM president Gerhard Berger was impressed. For former champ Timo Scheider, this was one of the biggest surprises of the opening weekend. And her boss didn’t expect it to start like this, either. Because Esmee Hawkey (23) started out like the fire brigade in her DTM Monza debut. She explained that you can still expect a lot of Brits in the elegant Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo from T3 Motorsport.

Possibly this weekend in their second DTM event in Lausitzring (24/25 July, race from 1pm live on Saturday 1), in their team’s main game, which comes from nearby Dresden.

“I was very surprised by your performance,” admits T3 Team Leader Jens Feucht at ABMS. Because Hawkey is still a relatively empty slate of motorsports. Prior to her DTM debut at Monza, the 23-year-old had not raced this year. In 2020, she won the Amateur Professional Championship class of the Porsche Carrera Cup in Great Britain. In 2019, she was part of the DTM support program when she completed six races in the W Series and scored two points in the process. Admittedly: rather mediocre references.



Esmee Hawkey entered the motion tracking array in no time through a major sponsor. "It's a huge jump in the DTM, a jump in the deep end. The goal is to learn all season," says Hawk herself, and she came to the TTM in no time, primarily through sponsor Rocket. The last time she supported the carrier Williams is in Formula 1 and now works with Venturi in Formula E. "I'm here to do my best and learn. "We want to keep getting better," Hawke says cautiously.

It’s part of the business that GT3 sport drivers bring with them sponsorship money to fund the cockpit. However, the bad word “Paydriver” soon spread. But it dropped the seal just as quickly at Monza. The learning curve was nearly always there. For example, she ran away from Abt competition Sophia Flörsch by eight and six tenths of a second in the two qualifying sessions. In the races, she was 15th and 17th out of 19 drivers. In doing so, she left Florsch and former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock behind. For the fact that she basically didn’t have time to prepare, that’s okay.

In contrast, Hawk is self-confident, as she says in ABMS of her competitor Flörsch: “We both want to be the fastest woman in the displacement tracking matrix. This is a special competition and makes us hungry for the best results possible.”



The young British woman is showing signs that she is not only traveling because of money. In any case, team boss Feucht believes in the capabilities of his star driver: "She can give very detailed information about the car, she works very in-depth with the engineers. So she already has improbable knowledge."

That is exactly the goal of T3 Motorsport. Founded in Dresden in 2018, promoting young talent in motorsports has been committed to the cause. “That’s why everyone works on a voluntary basis, the income is put directly to support drivers,” says Vocht, who revealed the long-term plan: “We want to be in the displacement tracking matrix for several years.”