Dropbox has now launched in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and 11

Advantage over the web version
This is according to a report by Microsoft and former Dropbox developer Rudy Huyn. The official app is now available Microsoft Store is available.
Like the built-in OneDrive client, Dropbox for Windows also provides various functions that make working with files stored in the cloud easier. For example, the official app can upload files faster than the web version and save storage space by offloading local files to Dropbox for online-only mode.
You can also check upload status, recent activity, file version history, and much more.
According to the description these are all the functions:
- Upload files to Dropbox faster than the website
- Access all your content directly from your desktop
- Save hard drive space by easily storing local files on your computer online only in Dropbox
- View upload status and recent file activity by clicking the Dropbox icon on your computer's taskbar
- Right-click a file to sign it, send it for signing, view version history, and more — all from your desktop
The official Dropbox app is available on x64 and ARM systems running Windows 10 and 11, version 21H2 and later (Build number 19044 or later). Anyone who previously obtained the Windows 10 app from other sources, i.e. directly from Dropbox or for example from the WinFuture download center, should delete the old installation before testing the App Store version.
By the way, the app is still marked as “beta” in the Microsoft Store.
