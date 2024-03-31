Will Google SGE come on May 14? Seo in your ear – Episode 297

There are rumors that Google may replace the current search with the new AI search “SGE” as early as May 14. What does this mean for website owners and SEOs?





Google will likely launch on May 14, to coincide with the Google I/O conference that will be held at that time. It will switch to the new search “SGE”.. However, this will likely initially only affect a small percentage of search queries.

Do you need SEO advice for your website? Inquire now without obligation

Google no longer just displays so-called top ads at the top of organic search results; But also between them. The documents have been adapted accordingly.

Uses Google The age of the site and the sudden increase in its visibility as signals of useful content?

As of now there are hardly any websites on the internetwho lost out in Google's September useful content update and who managed to recoup their losses in the ongoing core update.

Click here to catch the episode on Podigee

There's also SEO at your ear On iTunes.

SEO in your ear: RSS feed to subscribe to

Cover image: Copyright Fotomek – Fotolia.com