Dozens of dead seals found off the coast of Argentina

Punta Bermega

The largest wave of bird flu ever documented affects other animals, most recently when carcasses of sea lions tested positive for H5N1. Did the mane seals die from him too?

Twenty dead seals have been found off the Atlantic coast of Argentina. The environment ministry of Rio Negro province said on Monday (local time) that animals found near Punta Bermeja may have died of bird flu. In addition, symptoms corresponding to avian influenza were recorded in 53 other seals. Recently, sea lion carcasses discovered in the area tested positive for the H5N1 virus.

Currently, the largest ever documented wave of avian influenza is sweeping through birds, spanning several continents. More recently, the pathogen has been found in many species of mammals such as raccoons, foxes, and martens. According to experts, direct transmission of the disease between mammals can no longer be ruled out. This would be an indication that the H5N1 virus has adapted to mammals and could therefore become more dangerous to humans.







