How is the moon built? Previous research has suggested that there must be a molten inner core inside Earth’s satellite. Five scientists and astronomers working with Arthur Briaud of the Côte d’Azur Observatory in Nice question this assumption after new analyses. To get their new look, they used old data and images and combined them with more recent results. Ha results The researchers published in the journal Nature.com.

New data provides deep insights

About 50 years ago, astronauts installed a seismograph on the moon. “Seismic models from the Apollo missions provided the first records of the Moon’s internal structure with reduced seismic wave velocities at the core-mantle boundary,” the researchers write. However, the recordings are not precise enough to determine the exact state of the inner nucleus.

A five-person team from the University of Côte d’Azur combined old data with new information, such as recent seismic images, additional data collected on tidal deformation and geophysical measurements of the lunar structure: “Here we combine geophysical and geodetic constraints from Monte Carlo exploration and thermodynamic simulations of various structures.” “Inner lunar core to show that only models with a low-viscosity ilmenite-rich zone and an inner core have densities.”

A semi-liquid shell and a solid inner core

This approach led to new results regarding the dimensions, velocities and temperatures of the Moon’s interior. Seismic measurements show that the moon’s interior can be divided into different regions. Some of these sections have high seismic velocities. In others, it is low.

Scientists have come to the conclusion that the Moon’s core must have a semi-liquid atmosphere. The thickness of this nuclear envelope is estimated at 104 kilometers. At the same time, there are also some indications that the Moon may not have a core at all: “If one takes only geophysical observations into account and does not limit the chemical composition of the layers any further, a structure with a solid inner core shows no static advantages over With a structure that has no inner core.”

Although researchers cannot give a definite answer about the state of the moon’s core, they refute all previous assumptions. More information can be provided by new devices that can be placed on the Earth’s satellite in the event of another landing on the moon’s surface.

