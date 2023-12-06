December 6, 2023

PlayStation Plus: Free multiplayer access coming soon

Gilbert Cox December 6, 2023 1 min read

If you want to play online multiplayer on PlayStation, you need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus. Thanks to a special promotion, you’ll soon be able to temporarily dispense with it and get started.

Don’t have an active PlayStation Plus subscription and therefore can’t actually use online multiplayer on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5? Then there will soon be a chance for you to try it!

Sony has announced a free multiplayer period for PlayStation owners, so all players can use online multiplayer on Sony’s home console – even without that paid subscription. The free multiplayer campaign begins on December 9 at 00:01 local time and continues until December 10 at 11:59 PM. This means you have two days to use online multiplayer on PS4 and PS5.

If you’ve shied away from getting a PS Plus subscription for cost reasons, but are interested in multiplayer in principle, you can see for yourself if getting a subscription is an option for you in the future.

PlayStation Plus Premium – Introducing the PS5 cloud streaming promo

Sony will soon give PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers the expected cloud streaming feature.

See also  WhatsApp works on avatars as profile pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Does the moon have a core? New analyzes refute previous findings

December 5, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Rockstar Games leak: A new trailer for GTA!

December 5, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Update 2.1 brings subways and more

December 4, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Nigel Farage feels discriminated against by Coutts Bank

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Social Security Agreement with the United Kingdom :: Radio.li

December 6, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Science: Climate report: Researchers warn of tipping points

December 6, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Canada and America withdraw from the Winter Deaf Olympics – Dovecote

December 6, 2023 Eileen Curry