PlayStation Plus: Free multiplayer access coming soon

If you want to play online multiplayer on PlayStation, you need to subscribe to PlayStation Plus. Thanks to a special promotion, you’ll soon be able to temporarily dispense with it and get started.

Don’t have an active PlayStation Plus subscription and therefore can’t actually use online multiplayer on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5? Then there will soon be a chance for you to try it!

Sony has announced a free multiplayer period for PlayStation owners, so all players can use online multiplayer on Sony’s home console – even without that paid subscription. The free multiplayer campaign begins on December 9 at 00:01 local time and continues until December 10 at 11:59 PM. This means you have two days to use online multiplayer on PS4 and PS5.

If you’ve shied away from getting a PS Plus subscription for cost reasons, but are interested in multiplayer in principle, you can see for yourself if getting a subscription is an option for you in the future.