Discover delicious, low-calorie snacks for your well-being

Most people can’t quite resist snacking in the evening after a stressful day at work. The following tips for eating low-calorie snacks in the evening are helpful. Because this way you can make yourself comfortable on the couch and have a good time without any regrets.

Low-calorie snacks for weight loss: protein instead of carbohydrates

You’re probably familiar with this too: you’ve already eaten a lavish meal, but in the evening your stomach starts grumbling again. So you should eat low-calorie snacks that not only make you feel full, but also help you lose weight.

Cottage cheese ranks high on the list of beneficial diet snacks. Compared to other dairy products, it contains almost no carbohydrates and is high in protein and low in fat. This is ideal if you want to support your muscles while training. The same applies to Harz cheese. Its high protein content makes it an ideal snack for a protein diet. Not everyone likes it, but it only contains 126 calories per 100 grams – a real fitness miracle!

Healthy snacks for all tastes

Even if you want to take care of your figure, there is no need to give up snacks in the evening. Because there are healthy alternatives to chips, chocolate and the like that will brighten your evening. Low-calorie evening snacks can be really delicious. However, if you want to lose weight, you should avoid the calories in your evening beer.

Tiger nuts, for example, are a crunchy alternative to well-known fattening foods. They contain, among other things, magnesium and unsaturated fatty acids, which provide the body with important nutrients. However, since their fat content is so high, you have to hold back when biting into them. Eating ten almonds gives you about 100 calories, but almonds can help you lose weight because they stop cravings.

Pistachios are also a healthy snack because they contain magnesium and vitamin E. It is best to buy pistachios in the shell, so you automatically eat less. 30 grams of green nuts contain 90 calories. Since nuts are very filling, that’s okay.

Low-calorie snacks that replace potato chips

If you don’t want or can’t do without potato chips — after all, they’re an integral part of movie night — there are also lower-calorie snacks as an alternative. You can now find suitable diet products in almost every supermarket. However, it is better to do it yourself. Homemade chips contain much fewer calories than commercially available products. The trick: they are baked in the oven without adding any fat. This is how it works:

Clean 100 grams of potatoes, remove the skin, and finally cut the tubers into thin slices. The best way to do this is with a vegetable slicer. Bake the pieces placed on the baking tray at 180 degrees for about half an hour. Add a little salt and enjoy a calorie-free snack that contains only 100 calories.

Diet snacks with a fresh kick

A good alternative to the usual snacks is of course fruits and vegetables. But even with seemingly low-calorie snacks, you need to be careful not to fall into the trap. Fruit contains a lot of fructose and this is where the calories are hidden – find out the list of sugar content in fruit here. Therefore, avoid dried fruits, as their sugar concentration is particularly high. Instead, eat fresh fruits as low-calorie snacks. Oranges, for example, have a high percentage of water and therefore few calories (about 55 calories each), and papaya and berries contain only 32 calories per 100 grams. We will tell you which summer fruits help you lose weight.

The best low-calorie evening snacks are carrots, radishes or cucumbers, which are ideal for weight loss. Such foods are easy to eat raw as a snack and contain almost no calories – between 12 and 25 per 100 grams, you can easily get by. Duchess Meghan also loves using it – find out here what three foods keep Meghan Markle slim.

List of low-calorie snacks

For many people, low-calorie snacks seem like deprivation and a boring diet. This doesn’t have to be. The best diet snacks are, for example Cottage cheese, harzer roller And different Types of vegetablesWith which you can improve your dinner or you can eat it normally. Nuts It is a healthy alternative to chips. Low calories Carrots and radishes And option Effectively support weight loss.