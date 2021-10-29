DGAP-PVR: zooplus AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: zooplus AG
zooplus AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution throughout Europe
29.10.2021 / 11:15
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|zooplus AG
|Street House No.:
|Sonnenstrasse 15
|plz:
|80331
|Location:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|549300VB13ZT2X88PU78
2. Reason for notification
|X
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|X
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|Another reason:
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal Person: Morgan Stanley
State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)
|Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|3,46%
|1.75%
|5.21%
|7.149.178
|the last message
|3,34%
|1.60%
|4.94%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|in a %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE0005111702
|247.388
|0.00%
|3,46%
|Total
|247.388
|3,46%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|Right to reconvert from securities lending
|At what time
|At what time
|125.255
|1.75%
|Total
|125.255
|1.75%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|Retail Organized Product
|From 02/02/2067 to 06/29/2070
|At what time
|tape
|3
|0%
|Total
|3
|0.000041962866%
8. Notifier information
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|Morgan Stanley
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley Dominic Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley & Company LLC
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|%
|%
|%
|–
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley Dominic Holdings, Inc.
|%
|%
|%
|Morgan Stanley & Company LLC
|%
|%
|%
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
|%
|%
|%
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|Share tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
date
10/29/2021 DGAP distribution services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
