DGAP-PVR: zooplus AG: Release in accordance with Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: zooplus AG Street House No.: Sonnenstrasse 15 plz: 80331 Location: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights X Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights Another reason: 3. Information about the notifier Legal Person: Morgan Stanley

State registered office: Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(Summe 7.a.) Share tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 3,46% 1.75% 5.21% 7.149.178 the last message 3,34% 1.60% 4.94% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting Rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all in a % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE0005111702 247.388 0.00% 3,46% Total 247.388 3,46% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% Right to reconvert from securities lending At what time At what time 125.255 1.75% Total 125.255 1.75% See also Kent Greenisher new CEO of BCD Travel B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% Retail Organized Product From 02/02/2067 to 06/29/2070 At what time tape 3 0% Total 3 0.000041962866% 8. Notifier information The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Dominic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Company LLC % % % – % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % – % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Dominic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Company LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % 9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to Article 34 (3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting: Share of voting rights Share tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: date 10/29/2021 DGAP distribution services include regulatory reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

