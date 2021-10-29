GM is serious about the freight network

General Motors, in cooperation with its private dealers, has announced plans to create about 40,000 charging points for electric vehicles in the USA. This initiative is part of GM’s stated strategy to invest approximately $750 million in the Ultium Charge 360 ​​ecosystem. It should start in 2022.

by Agent Community Shipping Program The automaker would like to work with dealers to jointly set up charging stations in its collection areas, which should also be open to other OEM customers. Among other things, chargers should be installed in workplaces, apartment complexes, universities, or sports facilities.

GM provides each dealership with up to ten charging stations that can be rolled out in their own environment. The measure could reach a large number of US citizens who currently do not have access to charging infrastructure – especially in rural areas. According to General Motors, nearly 90 percent of the population lives within ten miles of its dealership.