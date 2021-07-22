DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: SLM Solutions Group AG SLM Solutions Group AG: Release pursuant to Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe 21.07.2021 / 12:22

Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement. Notification of voting rights 1. Information about the source Noun: SLM Solutions Group AG Street House No.: Estonia Ring 4 plz: 23560 Place: Lubeck

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97 2. Reason for notification Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights Buying or selling tools Change in the total number of voting rights X Another reason:

Threshold resulting from a change in the total number of voting rights of an issuer 3. Information about the notifier Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Names of shareholders With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3. 5. Contact start date:



6. Total voting rights Share of voting rights

(Summe 7.a.) Share tools

(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) total stock

(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG new 0.66% 23.65% 24.31% 21.228.953 the last message 0.09% 25.55% 25,64% / 7. Voting rights details



a. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG) Beam at all at % directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) directly

(§ 33 WpHG) added

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A111338 139,734 0.00% 0.66% sum 139,734 0.66% B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in% Re-transfer claim Unavailable Unavailable 54.771 0.26% right of use Unavailable Unavailable 4.960.972 23.37% sum 5.015,743 23.63% READ Trump-appointed judge rejected the appeal to grant Sydney Powell and Lyn Wood access to the voting machine B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in% swaps 31/01/2022 – 31/08/2023 Unavailable barrier 4.703 0.02% sum 4.703 0.02% 8. Notifier information The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed. X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company: comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher Bank of America Corporation % % % NB Holdings % % % BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % % BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % % MLUK Capital Holdings Ltd. % % % Merrill Lynch International % 23.65% 24.31% 9. With a Power of Attorney in accordance with Article 34(3) WpHG (Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG) General meeting date:

Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting: Share of voting rights Share tools total stock % % % 10- Other information: Date 07/21/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include legal reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.

Media archive at http://www.dgap.de