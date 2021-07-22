DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Release pursuant to Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe
21.07.2021 / 12:22
1. Information about the source
|Noun:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Street House No.:
|Estonia Ring 4
|plz:
|23560
|Place:
|Lubeck
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299004VIBQF63906C97
2. Reason for notification
|Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
|Buying or selling tools
|Change in the total number of voting rights
|X
|Another reason:
Threshold resulting from a change in the total number of voting rights of an issuer
3. Information about the notifier
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Names of shareholders
With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.
5. Contact start date:
6. Total voting rights
|Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)
|Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)
|total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
|new
|0.66%
|23.65%
|24.31%
|21.228.953
|the last message
|0.09%
|25.55%
|25,64%
|/
7. Voting rights details
a. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)
|Beam
|at all
|at %
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|directly
(§ 33 WpHG)
|added
(§ 34 WpHG)
|DE000A111338
|139,734
|0.00%
|0.66%
|sum
|139,734
|0.66%
B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|Re-transfer claim
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
|54.771
|0.26%
|right of use
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
|4.960.972
|23.37%
|sum
|5.015,743
|23.63%
B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W
|instrument art
|Maturity/Expiry
|Exercise period/duration
|cash settlement or physical settlement
|Absolute voting rights
|voting rights in%
|swaps
|31/01/2022 – 31/08/2023
|Unavailable
|barrier
|4.703
|0.02%
|sum
|4.703
|0.02%
8. Notifier information
|The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
|X
|A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:
|comp
|Voting rights in % if 3% or higher
|Tools in % if 5% or higher
|Total in % if 5% or higher
|Bank of America Corporation
|%
|%
|%
|NB Holdings
|%
|%
|%
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
|%
|%
|%
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
|%
|%
|%
|MLUK Capital Holdings Ltd.
|%
|%
|%
|Merrill Lynch International
|%
|23.65%
|24.31%
9. With a Power of Attorney in accordance with Article 34(3) WpHG
(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)
General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:
|Share of voting rights
|Share tools
|total stock
|%
|%
|%
10- Other information:
Date
