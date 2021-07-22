Top News

DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release pursuant to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

July 22, 2021
Jordan Lambert

DGAP Voting Rights Notice: SLM Solutions Group AG

SLM Solutions Group AG: Release pursuant to Section 40, Section 1 of WpHG with a view to distribution across Europe

21.07.2021 / 12:22
Publication of the Voting Rights Declaration sent by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is responsible for the content of the advertisement.

Notification of voting rights

1. Information about the source

Noun: SLM Solutions Group AG
Street House No.: Estonia Ring 4
plz: 23560
Place: Lubeck
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition or sale of shares with voting rights
Buying or selling tools
Change in the total number of voting rights
X Another reason:
Threshold resulting from a change in the total number of voting rights of an issuer

3. Information about the notifier

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
Registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Names of shareholders

With 3% or more voting rights, if not assigned 3.

5. Contact start date:

6. Total voting rights

Share of voting rights
(Summe 7.a.)		 Share tools
(Total 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)		 total stock
(Summary 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights according to Section 41 WpHG
new 0.66% 23.65% 24.31% 21.228.953
the last message 0.09% 25.55% 25,64% /

7. Voting rights details

a. Voting rights (sections 33, 34 WpHG)

Beam at all at %
directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)		 directly
(§ 33 WpHG)		 added
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 139,734 0.00% 0.66%
sum 139,734 0.66%

B 1. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 1 watt

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
Re-transfer claim Unavailable Unavailable 54.771 0.26%
right of use Unavailable Unavailable 4.960.972 23.37%
sum 5.015,743 23.63%
READ  Trump-appointed judge rejected the appeal to grant Sydney Powell and Lyn Wood access to the voting machine

B 2. iSd Tool § 38 Abs. No. 1 2 W

instrument art Maturity/Expiry Exercise period/duration cash settlement or physical settlement Absolute voting rights voting rights in%
swaps 31/01/2022 – 31/08/2023 Unavailable barrier 4.703 0.02%
sum 4.703 0.02%

8. Notifier information

The notifying party (3.) is neither controlled nor controlled by notifying other companies that hold the issuer’s voting rights (1.) or to which the issuer’s voting rights are attributed.
X A whole series of subsidiaries, starting with the ultimate controlling person or the ultimate controlling company:

comp Voting rights in % if 3% or higher Tools in % if 5% or higher Total in % if 5% or higher
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
MLUK Capital Holdings Ltd. % % %
Merrill Lynch International % 23.65% 24.31%

9. With a Power of Attorney in accordance with Article 34(3) WpHG

(Possible only if assigned according to Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 6 WpHG)

General meeting date:
Total (sixth) voting rights after the general assembly meeting:

Share of voting rights Share tools total stock
% % %

10- Other information:

Date

07/21/2021 DGAP Distribution Services include legal reports, corporate/financial news, and press releases.
Media archive at http://www.dgap.de

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *