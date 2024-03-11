Homepage television

from: Elena Rothhammer

He presses Divides

On June 16, Always on Sundays goes on a new tour with Stefan Mros. Compared to the previous year, the start signal was given very late. Now SWR is commenting on the change.

Rust – September 3, 2023 “Always on Sundays” bid farewell to the screens for the time being with the best of the film. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new episodes. Stefan Mros (48 years old) will open the new season on June 16. Very late compared to last year. Now SWR has revealed why fans will have to wait so long this time around.

Delayed start of “Always on Sundays”: SWR comments

In 2023, “Always on Sunday” began on May 7. However, this year, Stefan Mros will welcome his fans to Europark Rust for the first time on June 16. These are all the airtimes for Always on Sunday. Mross himself announced last season that he would return on May 26, 2024. Why did SWR postpone the hit show now?

“Always on Sundays” with Stefan Mros: the best moments from July 23 in pictures View the series of images

IPPEN.MEDIA asked officials. SWR explains the background to the late start of Always on Sundays as follows: “The timing of the start of the season has program planning reasons,” he says in a short and succinct, but also relatively meaningless statement. Since it is known that anticipation is the best joy, Schlager fans will continue listening as usual on Sundays at 10:03 a.m. from June 16 after a short “Tagesschau.”

“Always on Sundays” 2024: Which guests will Stefan Mros welcome?

Advance ticket sales for the 12 new editions began last November. Who or what exactly awaits the audience remains unclear. “Once the artist list is finalized, it will be published here,” the ARD website states.

On June 16, Always on Sundays goes on a new tour with Stefan Mros. Compared to the previous year, the start signal was given very late. Now SWR is commenting on the change. © Imago/Irvin Moon

The ZDF TV park will soon go on a new tour and will entertain successful audiences along with “Always on Sundays”. However, the ticket frenzy surrounding 58-year-old Andrea Kewell's “ZDF- Fernsehengarten” is really riling up audiences. Sources used: Inquiry to SWR; daserste.de