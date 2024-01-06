Cooperation between China and the United States is vital to both sides and the world

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China-US cooperation is no longer optional, but necessary for both sides and the entire world.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the comments during a reception in Beijing marking the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. Wang said the two leaders stressed the need to remain committed to stabilizing and expanding bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and the world. Over the past 45 years, China-US relations have overcome difficulties and grown, and the level of cooperation has reached an unprecedented level.

Wang pointed out that cooperation between China and the US is the best option. Win-win cooperation is the most important aspect of China-US exchanges. The high level of bilateral trade and mutual investment reflects the two countries' highly complementary economic structures and their close linkages in the global industrial and supply chain. An artificial disconnection and blocking brings with it more losses than gains.

Both sides should maintain peaceful coexistence, especially in effectively managing differences, Wang said, against practices that rely on conflict, sanctions or zero-sum games based solely on power hegemony and differences.

The Chinese foreign minister said the two sides should make full use of restored or established mechanisms in the fields of diplomacy, economy, finance, trade and agriculture to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

US Embassy in China Chargé d'Affaires David Meeley spoke at the reception. On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, he congratulated on behalf of the United States and said that the United States is ready to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders and promote sustainable development. US-China Relations.