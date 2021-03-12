Joint statement of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the United States welcomes the ratification of the Interim Government of National Unity in Libya.

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America welcome the vote of confidence by the majority of the House of Representatives, which will meet in Sirte from 8 to 10 March to ratify the government elected by the Prime Minister-designate. Abdul Hamid. Dabaiba for an interim government of national unity.

We salute the Libyan people for their determination to restore the unity of their country. We commend all Libyan parties to participate constructively in this vote and to facilitate it through a body that represents the voices of the Libyan people.

This result is a fundamental step towards unifying Libyan institutions and finding a comprehensive political solution to a crisis that has tested Libya and its people. Through the Berlin process, we will continue to support the Libyan people and the efforts of the United Nations with our partners.

We welcome the statement of Prime Minister Al-Sarraj, in which he welcomed the House of Representatives vote and expressed his readiness to transfer power, and we now call on all the current Libyan authorities and actors to assume the same responsibility and work smoothly and smoothly to ensure the constructive transfer of all competencies. And its duties towards the interim government of national unity. The new Interim Executive Authority will have the task of organizing free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021, followed by a transfer of power to democratically elected leaders in Libya. Full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2020; The start of the national reconciliation process. And meet the basic needs of the Libyan people.

France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America welcome the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the area around the airport in Gardabia to allow members of the House of Representatives to safely attend the session of Parliament in Sirte. And praise the 5 + 5 JMC’s work to make this possible. It is important that this development represents an irreversible step towards the full implementation of the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from all parts of Libya.

We thank the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Libya, Jan Kubisch, for their tireless efforts to achieve stability in Libya and ensure stability and prosperity for the population.