Concerns about US Senator Mitch McConnell: Instead of answering a journalist’s question, he stares into space

– Instead of answering the reporter’s question, he stares into space The minority leader in the US Senate toughened up during a news conference. This lapse, which lasted about 30 seconds, raised questions about his health, and this was the second such incident within a short period of time.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly froze at a news conference on Wednesday for the second time in just a few weeks. The 81-year-old man answered questions from journalists in the US state of Kentucky, and was silent for about 30 seconds after a question about the possibility of his re-nomination.

“Did you hear the question, Senator?” asked a staff member after the glitch. When McConnell did not respond, she told the audience: “I’m sorry (…).” We need another minute.”

McConnell’s spokesman later told AFP news agency that McConnell felt “briefly dizzy” and paused during his “press conference today.” And close to the politician reported that he wanted to see the doctor before his next public appearance.

After the first incident, he said, “I’m fine.”

This is the second such incident in a few weeks: On July 26, at a press event, McConnell suddenly froze in mid-sentence. He stood motionless at the microphone for about 20 seconds before staff and other senators led him away. A few minutes later, the veteran politician returned and told reporters: “I’m fine,” before continuing the press conference.

McConnell has been the Senate’s leading Republican since 2007 and was Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021. In that role, he blocked several legislative proposals from the Democratic government under President Barack Obama and supported his successor Donald Trump after he took office.

In March, McConnell was hospitalized after falling during a private dinner. The result of the fall was a concussion and a broken rib.

These events once again highlight the challenge of aging leadership in the US Congress in both parties. Three of the senators are older than McConnell, including 89-year-old Republican Chuck Grassley and 90-year-old Democrat Dianne Feinstein. About two dozen of the other senators are 70 or older.

What does Biden say about the incident?

Age is also a major issue ahead of next year’s presidential election. Current President Joe Biden is 80 years old, and his potential rival Donald Trump is 77 years old.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday about the incident with McConnell, Biden said he had just heard about it. He said he did not know enough about the incident but wanted to try to reach McConnell. “Mitch is a friend,” the Democrat stressed. “We don’t always agree politically, but he’s a good friend.”

The aging of American politicians

