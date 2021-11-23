Comparing the flag – this is why the Task Force warns against a situation like the one in Austria

– This is why the task force warns of a situation like the situation in Austria In December, hospitals could tighten, federal scientific advisors warned — and so they want to break the fifth wave.

Wearing Masks – Even at Approved Events: This is one of the measures suggested by Task Force Chair Tanya Stadler to break the fifth wave. Photo: Peter Klonzer

Austria has been since Monday closed again. The government no longer knows how to help itself – the number of Covid cases is too high, there are too many cases being admitted to hospitals. On Tuesday, the Federal Scientific Working Group warned in its latest report: “The epidemiological situation in Switzerland is currently developing similar to the situation in Austria, with a time delay of 3 to 5 weeks.”

The increase in the number of cases must be curbed immediately, “if we are to protect hospitals,” task force chief Tanja Stadler told German media on Tuesday. The only difference in the epidemiological development of the two countries is that Austria started the recent massive increase in Covid cases with a higher level than Switzerland.