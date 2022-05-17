Collector’s Edition content will appear later • JPGAMES.DE

Unusual, but that’s exactly what will happen: whoever buys the Collectors’ Edition Xenoblade Chronicles 3 The game, pre-ordered, will receive the game on July 29, 2022, but will not receive the actual contents for this special edition.

Nintendo now offers information on this topic at location, which you will be notified of to pre-register for the purchase of the Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition will only be available in the My Nintendo Store. So she says:

If you book the Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Collector’s Edition, you’ll receive the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game software packaged at launch on July 29. The remainder of the Collector’s Edition (Nintendo Switch SteelBook® hardcover and outer box) will be shipped separately at a later date (estimated delivery date: Fall 2022). All parts will be shipped to you for free.

So by the time the rest arrive, you may have defeated Xenoblade Chronicles 3. There is speculation that the game’s “progress” is to blame. In any case, it is clear that production of the contents of the Collector’s Edition has been delayed.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released for the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.

The story of the shared future of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 takes place in Aionios, where two nations are hostile to each other.

Keves is a country in which machinery technology has been developed. The armies of Keves consist mainly of combat vehicles. Soldiers command smaller manned weapons. Agnus is a land specializing in ether – magical technology. His armed forces are directed accordingly. Small, mobile and autonomous weapons using ether technologies.

Artwork: Chronicles of Xenoblade 3, nintendoMonolithSoft