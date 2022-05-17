Spring 2022 exhibition today from 3 pm

What games is 505 Games currently working on? You will find out today. The company is hosting the 505 Games Spring 2022 exhibition.

updated: Today is May 17, 2022, which means 505 Games will host the Spring 2022 Show as announced. If you want to catch the show live, all you have to do is start broadcasting at 3pm Youtube is being broadcast.

May 13, 2022 message: E3 will also be available this year unorganized. However, some independent events and broadcasts await gamers over the coming weeks, including an offer from publisher 505 Games.

The 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase will premiere on May 17, 2022 and is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. that day. The company is promising some “exciting announcements” the further details of which were not revealed in today’s announcement.

505 Games has many games in the pipeline

However, games like Rabbit and Bear Studios’ “Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes” and “Ghostrunner 2”, announced last year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, are a must-see. Some gameplay scenes and other details are expected. The next game from “Metroid Dread” developer MercurySteam might also be impressive







It is also likely to be entertainment entertainmenther appearance. It is built on the successful Control and will be published with a sequel to 505 Games. Last November, the publisher confirmed that development is going according to plan.

The 505 Games Spring 2022 show will be hosted by former MTV host Patrice Podipella. New content, detailed interviews with the responsible development teams, and exclusive game reveal from an unspecified cult studio will be featured.

“As 505 continues to grow, it is important that we continue to promote the great partners we work with and the great games they create,” said Neil Raleigh, President of 505 Games.

With the company’s premiere, we’re looking forward to showing you a few new games planned for 2022 and beyond. “It would be an honor for people to tune in and see what they have in store for us.”

The first 505 Showcase will be broadcast on Tuesday 17 May 2022 from 3pm and can, among others on this page are being tracked. You can also find the most important ads below Streaming news from PLAY3.DE.

