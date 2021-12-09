China threatens countries after boycotting the Olympics: “They will pay for it”

After other countries announced their boycott of the Olympics, China responded with sharp criticism. Now the new German Foreign Minister has spoken on this subject.

China has strongly criticized the expansion of the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics by other countries. After Australia, Canada and Great Britain joined the United States and refused to send government officials, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Thursday that the four countries “will pay for their mistakes.” The fact that they are using the Olympic program for political manipulation is “unpopular”. They also isolated themselves with it.

The day before, Australia and then Great Britain and Canada, like the United States, announced that no official representatives would be sent to Beijing to celebrate on the sidelines of the Games. However, athletes will participate in the games from February 4-20, 2022. New Zealand will also not send diplomats to China.

Burbock advises a possible Olympic boycott

New Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock (the Greens) wants to decide on a possible diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China with the German government and European partners.

“If a woman raises such allegations, it should be heard in an international context,” Barbock said Thursday in Paris. She was referring to Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who was under pressure after allegedly raping a party official. Barbock, who traveled to France on her first visit abroad, said a common answer must be found.

France does not want to join the boycott

France is not joining the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Thursday in an interview with BFMTV. “Sports is its own world and should be protected from political influences as much as possible,” Blanquer said. Otherwise, this will eventually make all competitions impossible. As Blanquer explained, he will not go to Beijing himself, but rather the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracinino.

France has had a clear position and has condemned the persecution of minorities such as the Uyghurs and violations of human rights. The minister also said he had expressed concern about the fate of tennis player Peng Shuai.

China has been criticized for violating human rights in its dealings with Uyghurs and Tibetans, for its suppression of the democratic movement in Hong Kong, and for threats against Taiwan.

“I would like to stress that China has not invited any of the countries concerned,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Whether officials attend or not, there will be successful games in Beijing. Sports have nothing to do with politics. Wang Wenbin said the vast majority of the international community supports the Beijing Winter Games.