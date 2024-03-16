Canadian Winters: Why Are They So Cold?

Canadian winters are characterized by freezing temperatures and heavy snowfalls. However, Europe and Canada are geographically on the same level. Where do the differences come from?

If you look at a world map, you can quickly see that Canada is a lot Large and very compact terrain As Europe. Large areas of the country extend into the polar zone, with short summers and significantly cooler winters. A large inland area is heavily affected Continental climate Characterized by large temperature differences throughout the year. Although the summers are hot, the winters are even colder, similar to our latitudes. As the term “continental” suggests, ocean currents have very little influence.

Europe, on the other hand, is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea and almost as rugged by the North and Baltic Seas. All these watersheds influence a relatively temperate climate. For example, Austria is in the middle of one Temperate zone, a transitional region without extreme weather conditions. Here on the Atlantic coast the temperate maritime climate meets the continental climate of Russia. It is only very cold when air masses from Siberia flow into Central Europe.

Meteorologist Martin Buchekar explains what it means to have a cold winter in Canada.