Weather: Hail and snow keep America in suspense

March 13, 2024, Shawnee, Kansas: In this image provided by Randy Smith, a large hailstone is compared to the size of a golf ball. (Randy Smith via AP)

A blizzard is blowing in the US state of Colorado

Heavy hail in Kansas and Missouri A heavy storm caused heavy snowfall in the US state of Colorado on Thursday. In the capital, Denver, the international airport remained open Thursday morning, but about 800 flights were canceled and others were delayed, according to data from the website Flightaware.com.

Large sections of the highway connecting Denver to the state's ski resorts on Interstate 70 are impassable. “Our city hasn't seen a storm like this in years,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston wrote on Twitter.

Heavy hail brought traffic to a standstill

March is usually one of the snowiest months in Colorado. The storm, which began on Wednesday evening (local time), is not expected to subside until Friday morning.

Other parts of the United States also had to contend with bad weather. Heavy hail struck parts of Kansas and Missouri Wednesday evening. Traffic along Interstate 70 was at a standstill here as well.

March 13, 2024, Shawnee, Kansas: Large areas of hail can be seen in this image by Jeremy Crabtree. (Jeremy Crabtree via AP)

Meteorologist says of “Gorilla Hail”.

There were three unconfirmed reports of tornadoes in Wabaunsee and Shawnee counties in Kansas. No injuries or damaged homes were initially reported, said Matt Walters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka. Hail up to ten centimeters in diameter has been reported.

Descriptions of affected areas ranged from hailstones the size of golf balls to baseballs and apples. Aquaweather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski previously spoke of a forecast of “gorilla hail” because of the potential for such dense particles.

